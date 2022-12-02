UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting On Possible Oil Price Cap At $60, Calls To Await Final Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Not Commenting on Possible Oil Price Cap at $60, Calls to Await Final Decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refused to comment on a possible introduction of a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, saying that it is necessary to wait for the West's final decision.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a European diplomat, that EU countries had reached a preliminary agreement on a price cap for oil from Russia at $60 per barrel, adding that they are awaiting the consent of Poland, which previously advocated a lower level.

"We will not comment on this in any way until, in fact, these news with reference to various sources are already formalized. Let's wait until it is official," Peskov told reporters.

