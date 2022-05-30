UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Ruling Out New Gas Payment Mechanism May Be Applied For Paying Public Debt

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

The gas supply settlement mechanism recently proposed by Moscow paying in rubles via the conversion has shown its convenience and can be applied for public debt payments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"In general, the practice, for example, of the gas payment system has shown its convenience for both sellers and buyers in the current conditions. And what is wrong with using it (for public debt payments) � only in reverse order," Peskov told reporters.

