Kremlin Not Ruling Out Russian-Saudi Compromise on Oil Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Kremlin does not rule out that Russia and Saudi Arabia may still manage to find a compromise regarding oil production cuts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No one rules out such a possibility, and [Russian Energy Minister Alexander] Novak has said this," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there is a chance for Russia and Saudi Arabia to resume negotiations and reach agreement.

As OPEC+ failed on March 6 to agree on oil production cuts deal extension or change of its provisions, no oil production limits will be in place starting April 1. Saudi Arabia's decision to boost production and slash export prices has sent shock waves through the oil markets.