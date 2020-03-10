UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Not Ruling Out Russian-Saudi Compromise On Oil Production

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Kremlin Not Ruling Out Russian-Saudi Compromise on Oil Production

The Kremlin does not rule out that Russia and Saudi Arabia may still manage to find a compromise regarding oil production cuts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Kremlin does not rule out that Russia and Saudi Arabia may still manage to find a compromise regarding oil production cuts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No one rules out such a possibility, and [Russian Energy Minister Alexander] Novak has said this," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there is a chance for Russia and Saudi Arabia to resume negotiations and reach agreement.

As OPEC+ failed on March 6 to agree on oil production cuts deal extension or change of its provisions, no oil production limits will be in place starting April 1. Saudi Arabia's decision to boost production and slash export prices has sent shock waves through the oil markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Arabia March April May Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

7 minutes ago

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official pr ..

5 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

5 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.