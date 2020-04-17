Kremlin Notes Insufficient Efficiency of Implementation of Measures to Support Economy

The Kremlin notes the insufficient efficiency of implementation of the measures to support Russians amid the coronavirus pandemic, it sees that citizens and businesses are facing problems in banks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, noting that the situation will be analyzed

"We note that the efficiency of these measures implementation is not sufficient yet, we see that both participants of the economic life and citizens are facing problems in banks," Peskov told reporters, commenting on claims that Moscow and regional businesses fail to benefit from the measures introduced to support the economy.

The problems are analyzed, and new discussions will follow, Peskov added.

He also noted that the Russian government's coordination council is implementing new measures, including those aimed at supporting businesses, every day.