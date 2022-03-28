UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Berlin Giving Up Russian Oil: Orders From Eastern Direction Will Compensate It

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Some European volume of oil imports from Russia will decrease, but in general, it will be compensated by orders from the eastern direction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the plans of Germany to abandon Russian oil.

"There is a market in Southeast Asia in the East. Of course, canceled orders for oil will be compensated by orders from the East. It cannot be ruled out that some volumes will fall, but in any case, we repeat once again that after all, the world market it is much more multifaceted than only the European one," Peskov told reporters.

