Kremlin on Commercial Gas Talks With Moldova: Only Mutually Beneficial Result Was Possible

The negotiations on Russian gas deliveries to Moldova are purely commercial, therefore only a mutually beneficial result was possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The negotiations on Russian gas deliveries to Moldova are purely commercial, therefore only a mutually beneficial result was possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovagaz company confirmed to Sputnik the start of gas deliveries under a new five-year contract with Russia's Gazprom.

"We have repeatedly said that these are commercial negotiations. There is no doubt that only a mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial result of the commercial negotiations is possible," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Moscow is satisfied with the agreement and if it is in line with the two countries' interests.

