Kremlin on EU Embargo on Russian Oil Products: Measures Being Taken to Hedge Interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Moscow have a negative attitude towards the EU embargo on Russian oil products, and is taking measures to hedge the country's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"(We treat it) negatively, we have already talked about this ... But we naturally take measures to hedge our interests from the risks that arise in this regard," Peskov told reporters.