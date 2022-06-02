Kremlin on EU Plans to Buy Russian Oil at Limited Price: Russia Not to Sell Crude at Loss

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Russia is not going to sell energy resources at a loss, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the EU's plans to buy Russian oil at a below-market price.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the European countries are considering the possibility of continuing to buy oil from Russia but at a limited price in order to lower Moscow's profits.

"In any case, everything is regulated by the market, despite the artificial difficulties that are provoked by the sanctions. Of course, Russia will not sell anything at a loss, in any case, if somewhere the demand decreases, somewhere it increases, there is a reorientation of flows, the search for the most favorable conditions," Peskov told reporters.