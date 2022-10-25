MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) There is not only of the Czech Republic in the EU, other countries may have a different position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Prague's hope that Europe would not buy Russian energy via the Turkish gas hub.

Earlier in the day, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said that Europe should not buy Russian energy via the Turkish gas hub as there is a discussion on the major issue of energy imports from Russia.

"Jozef Sikela, probably, knows that there are many more countries on the European continent than the Czech Republic, and they may have different positions, at different stages, at different moments, different adequacy in the perception of what is happening, and so on and so forth," Peskov told reporters.