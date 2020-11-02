Kremlin on Exchange Rate: Policy to Boost Domestic Goods' Share Helps in Market Turmoil

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia's policy to replace imported goods with domestic products as much as possible helps the exchange rate to have less of an impact on the prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, commenting on the ruble exchange rate.

Earlier on Monday, the ruble fell to 80 per one US Dollar and to 94 per one euro.

"You know that the absolute majority of our citizens earn in rubes in our country. As we are reducing our dependence on import, these fluctuations have less and less impact on price changes," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the exchange rate.

President Vladimir Putin is monitoring the macroeconomic situation, Peskov said.

"The work is ongoing daily in the government, in the economic bloc, in the largest regulator [central Bank]. The president is also keeping his attention on this issue," the spokesman said.