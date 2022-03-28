UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Gas Payments In Rubles: Modalities Being Worked Out

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin on Gas Payments in Rubles: Modalities Being Worked Out

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The modalities of payments for Russian gas in rubles are being worked out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Moscow will not deliver gas for free.

"The supply process is very, very complicated.

This is not a purchase of some product in a store where you buy and pay at the checkout, so this is delivery, payment, and balancing, this is a process stretched over time. Now all modalities are just being processed," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the issue is being discussed with Gazprom. When asked how Moscow will react if Europe refuses to pay for gas in rubles, Peskov said ""we will deal with issues when they appear."

"The fact that we will not supply gas for free is without doubt. This can be said with absolute certainty," Peskov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Buy Gas All

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

7 minutes ago
 Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization sche ..

Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization scheme inspected

22 minutes ago
 Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vacc ..

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vaccinated travelers exempt from P ..

22 minutes ago
 Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone ..

Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone Factory in UK

22 minutes ago
 Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadershi ..

Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadership

24 minutes ago
 Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>