Kremlin on Gas Payments in Rubles: Modalities Being Worked Out

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The modalities of payments for Russian gas in rubles are being worked out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Moscow will not deliver gas for free.

"The supply process is very, very complicated.

This is not a purchase of some product in a store where you buy and pay at the checkout, so this is delivery, payment, and balancing, this is a process stretched over time. Now all modalities are just being processed," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the issue is being discussed with Gazprom. When asked how Moscow will react if Europe refuses to pay for gas in rubles, Peskov said ""we will deal with issues when they appear."

"The fact that we will not supply gas for free is without doubt. This can be said with absolute certainty," Peskov said.