MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Commenting on Kiev's desire to preserve the Russian gas transit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is ready to cooperate if there are commercial offers.

"The president has repeatedly said that if they keep buying our gas, if they increase contracts and if Ukraine submits viable commercial offers, then all this will continue to function," Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.