Kremlin On Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due To German Gov't Change

Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov't Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Effort to place the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in commission continues normally amid Germany's changes in government, the date of its launch remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"All the German agencies keep operating, including those that will certify this project. There is no pause, the work continues in a regular mode. We have already said that different scenarios are possible, some are fast, some are slower," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the changes in Germany will affect the timing of the Nord Stream 2 commissioning.

