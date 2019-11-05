UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Putin's Participation In Power Of Siberia Pipeline Launch: No Exact Plans Yet

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Kremlin on Putin's Participation in Power of Siberia Pipeline Launch: No Exact Plans Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Commenting on the possibility for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the launch of Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline in December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no exact plans yet.

"There are no exact plans yet," Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia's Gazprom signed a 30-year deal with China's gas corporation CNPC in 2014 to deliver 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas annually starting December 2019 via the Power of Siberia pipeline. Gazprom announced in late October completing the filling of the pipeline with gas, which means that the linear portion of the pipeline is ready for the launch of Russian gas deliveries to China.

