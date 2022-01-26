Kremlin on 'Recommendations' to Italian Business: No Need to Pay Attention to Such Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Newspaper articles on the alleged recommendation of Rome to Italian businesspeople to avoid a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin do not deserve big attention, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

La Repubblica has reported that the Italian government has requested the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce to cancel Putin's meeting with top Italian businesspeople. Peskov mentioned that three people will be absent at the meeting but 16 others have confirmed their participation.

"Newspaper reports are not expensive in our time. We have not heard any official statements from the Italian government on this matter, I can only tell you that we really have minus three people (at the meeting) from what was originally planned as someone could not make it, someone got sick, I will not name them, this is probably their prerogative or the prerogative of the organizer from the Italian side - this is the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Putin is ready to explain Russia's proposals on security guarantees to Italian businesspeople if they ask for it. At the same time, Peskov mentioned that the meeting is usual and is unrelated to sanctions or the situation in Ukraine.