Kremlin On Ruble Payments For Gas: West Needs To Understand Changing Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Kremlin on Ruble Payments for Gas: West Needs to Understand Changing Situation

Western companies need to understand the changing situation in the context of the economic war against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when discussing Moscow's requirement on ruble payments for gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Western companies need to understand the changing situation in the context of the economic war against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when discussing Moscow's requirement on ruble payments for gas.

"No one will supply gas for free. It's simply impossible.

You can only pay for it in rubles... Companies must understand the changed situation and the completely changed situation that has arisen in the conditions of the economic war waged against Russia. And also, of course, companies must understand that they just need to buy for their Currency, for Euros, for Dollars, buy rubles and pay for gas with rubles," Peskov told reporters.

