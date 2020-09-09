UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Ruble Weakening: Global Economy Volatile, But Macroeconomic Situation Stable

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin on Ruble Weakening: Global Economy Volatile, But Macroeconomic Situation Stable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The global economy is volatile, which inevitably impacts Russia, but the macroeconomic situation in the country is stable, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, regarding the ruble exchange rate.

"There is volatility. You know that the global economic situation is unstable, so the volatility in different areas of the global economy inevitable impacts on us in some way. In general, it has no influence on the macroecnomic indices of the Russian economy," Peskov told reporters.

