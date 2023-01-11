Kremlin on Russian Oil Price Cap: Moscow Will Ensure Energy Market Interests by All Means

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Moscow will do everything to ensure its interests in the energy market, all restrictive measures will be opposed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a G7 official, that the G7 countries want to set two price caps for Russian petroleum products in February ” for those traded at a premium and at a discount to crude oil.

"Of course, Russia will do everything to ensure its interests. That is, any such restrictive measures that will be taken again will be countered. Russia will balance its interests. This can be said unequivocally. The market allows us to do this," Peskov said, answering the question of what Russia's response to such actions will be, and whether it will be similar to the oil price cap.