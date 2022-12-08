UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Triple Gas Union: No Talks Of Gas Supplies In Exchange For Political Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Triple Gas Union: No Talks of Gas Supplies in Exchange for Political Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) A triple gas union between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan does not provide for gas supplies in exchange for political conditions, it is about coordinating actions in the energy sector, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No one is talking about gas in exchange for political conditions, and this is not even discussed in the context of the idea of creating this union. We are talking about, of course, the commercial side, we are talking about the coordination of actions in the interests of states," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Reuters reports that Tashkent has abandoned the initiative of the gas union, as it would not agree to political conditions that would jeopardize its national interests.

The work on the creation of the union continue, the official said, noting that the idea of the union means the coordination of actions in transport logistics and the satisfaction of internal needs.

Each country will continue to sell its resources focusing on commercial benefits within the framework of the triple gas union, he added.

