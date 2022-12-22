(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on whether the West can use Russian oil for Ukraine's need, that it is difficult to track a specific end user, so it is necessary to analyze each specific situation.

Slovakia has asked the EU for an exemption from sanctions on the supply of oil from Russia, as it needs to supply Ukraine with diesel fuel.

"It is necessary to look at each specific case. Of course, on the one hand, when oil is sold, it is very difficult to trace any particular end user of the oil product on international markets. And on the other hand, the international market is the international market, especially the oil market, it is a specific market, so you need to analyze the situation in each specific case," Peskov told reporters when asked if there Russia will respond to Slovakia's actions.