Kremlin On Vucic's Concerns On Gas Payments: Serbia's Worries To Be Of Priority For Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Kremlin on Vucic's Concerns on Gas Payments: Serbia's Worries to Be of Priority for Moscow

Serbia's concerns regarding the decision of Moscow to request gas payments in rubles will be a priority for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Serbia's concerns regarding the decision of Moscow to request gas payments in rubles will be a priority for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to instruct Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that this decision creates many new problems for his country.

"He (Vucic) is right. This can indeed be a problematic situation. Because Bulgaria ... took in this case unfriendly, hostile steps towards us. Therefore, it will have to pay in rubles, whether it wants it or not, whether it likes it or not. But at the same time, it does not apply to Serbia. This is the problem to be solved. Naturally, Serbia's concerns will be a top priority for us," Peskov told reporters.

