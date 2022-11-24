UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On West Plans To Cap Russian Energy Sources' Prices: Decision For Sake Of Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin on West Plans to Cap Russian Energy Sources' Prices: Decision for Sake of Decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The West's plans to cap prices of Russian energy sources is nothing but an attempt to make a decision for the sake of a decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"All this is subject to deep analysis.

The fact is that, indeed, such discussions on this cap, which are still very unclear in nuances, are going on among the Europeans ... It seems that they are just trying to make a decision for the sake of a decision, not because of the effect, but for the sake of a decision," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

7 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

16 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

16 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

16 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.