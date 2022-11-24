Kremlin on West Plans to Cap Russian Energy Sources' Prices: Decision for Sake of Decision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The West's plans to cap prices of Russian energy sources is nothing but an attempt to make a decision for the sake of a decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"All this is subject to deep analysis.

The fact is that, indeed, such discussions on this cap, which are still very unclear in nuances, are going on among the Europeans ... It seems that they are just trying to make a decision for the sake of a decision, not because of the effect, but for the sake of a decision," Peskov told reporters.