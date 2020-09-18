UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Praises Russia's Economic Relief Measures During COVID-19 Pandemic As Efficient

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that Russia's economy relief measures implemented during the coronavirus pandemic were quite efficient, especially compared to the steps taken in Europe and the United States.

"In general, the Kremlin sees the anti-crisis measures, which were implemented during the pandemic, as efficient, timely, carefully calibrated and guaranteeing the best possible minimization of the consequences of the global crisis," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's stand on the support measures.

If one compares unemployment rates in the US and Europe, and Russia, it would be "obvious that our measures were really efficient," the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Many countries have spent much money � as a proportion of the volume of the economy, population and so on. Some countries distributed the so-called helicopter money. This has not resulted in a better condition of the business, this has not helped prevent the economic development slowdown. So, our measures were efficient, timely and well-encapsulated, the president [Vladimir Putin] has already said this," Peskov noted.

