Kremlin Refutes Claims About 700,000 Russian Small, Medium-Sized Entities Closure

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted reports claiming that almost 700,000 small- and medium-sized entities have closed in Russia over the past year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted reports claiming that almost 700,000 small- and medium-sized entities have closed in Russia over the past year.

Russian newspaper Izvestia reported last week, citing the country's Ministry of Economic Development, that almost 700,000 entities had closed in Russia over the past year due to deteriorating economic conditions.

"Yes, we have got familiar with it. This data is absolutely inconsistent with the data that we have received from the corporation for small and medium business [development] and from the tax service.

They have different data, which signals more advantageous processes. Of course, there are some problems. However, growth is still registered anyway," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

There is a range of entities that used to pay taxes through a simplified procedure, but then progressed to the medium-sized entity category, having surpassed a certain business volume barrier, Peskov explained, adding that such processes could be behind the decrease in small-sized entities numbers.

