UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Refutes CLaims Of Russia Using Energy Resources As Weapon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:59 PM

Kremlin Refutes CLaims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon

The Kremlin strongly disagrees with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's claims that Russia uses its energy resources as a weapon, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Kremlin strongly disagrees with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's claims that Russia uses its energy resources as a weapon, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is a wrong assessment ... First, the Europeans themselves admit at the state level that Russia is fully implementing all of its obligations. Second, Russia is ready to quickly discuss new contracts, which are an uncontested damper against the currently seen market fluctuations, this is not a secret, this has been said repeatedly," Peskov told reporters.

Russia has never suspended gas supplies "even in the most difficult times," since it never uses energy resources as a political pressure instrument, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

"It is the United States that constantly threatens with sanctions against purely commercial energy projects that can potentially make a huge contribution to the stabilization of European energy markets. In this case, the US directly uses the energy issues as a tool for political and commercial blackmailing ... Russia has been and will remain a responsible country that is committed to its obligations and that is ready to meet the growing needs of our European partners for energy resources," Peskov concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia United States Gas Market All Weapon

Recent Stories

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

2 minutes ago
 FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discus ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan, ..

2 minutes ago
 World Post Day to be marked tomorrow

World Post Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Possible Russia-Japan Peace Treaty: Lea ..

Kremlin on Possible Russia-Japan Peace Treaty: Leaders Confirmed Interests of Bo ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU ..

Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU - Lavrov

17 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Help Europe Overcome Gas Crisis - ..

Russia Ready to Help Europe Overcome Gas Crisis - Lavrov

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.