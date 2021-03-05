UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Possesses Chemical Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Possesses Chemical Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday as groundless and unsubstantiated the claims that Russia still possesses some chemical weapons, and also said Moscow would be ready to respond to potential sanctions on its business persons.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Washington and London were weighing extra penalties targeting Russia's businesspersons and sovereign dept over alleged use of chemical weapons. The United Kingdom reportedly intends to push for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to force Russia to comment on the alleged use of banned substances. London plans to discuss the potential sanctions with key European allies, including France and Germany, in the coming weeks. Peskov assured that the Kremlin follows developments and stressed this was nothing but a media report at this stage.

"At the same time, we understand that ... Washington plans a second batch of sanctions. At the same time, Washington emanates from absolutely groundless and unsubstantiated claims that Russia allegedly has some chemical weapons on its territory. There is no real data to confirm this, and there cannot be, since Russia has long ago eliminated its chemical weapons stock, it has scrapped all programs that could be associated with chemical weapons production in compliance with Russia's obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," Peskov said.

"Of course, Russia understands this and takes it into consideration, we are mulling different scenarios to protect the interests of our country, our citizens and our business," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Washington France Germany London Same United Kingdom Media All From

Recent Stories

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan for restructuring and re ..

13 minutes ago

Three gamblers held with stake money in sargodha

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's C ..

14 minutes ago

Weekly inflation goes up 0.61 pc

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.