Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Possesses Chemical Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday as groundless and unsubstantiated the claims that Russia still possesses some chemical weapons, and also said Moscow would be ready to respond to potential sanctions on its business persons.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Washington and London were weighing extra penalties targeting Russia's businesspersons and sovereign dept over alleged use of chemical weapons. The United Kingdom reportedly intends to push for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to force Russia to comment on the alleged use of banned substances. London plans to discuss the potential sanctions with key European allies, including France and Germany, in the coming weeks. Peskov assured that the Kremlin follows developments and stressed this was nothing but a media report at this stage.

"At the same time, we understand that ... Washington plans a second batch of sanctions. At the same time, Washington emanates from absolutely groundless and unsubstantiated claims that Russia allegedly has some chemical weapons on its territory. There is no real data to confirm this, and there cannot be, since Russia has long ago eliminated its chemical weapons stock, it has scrapped all programs that could be associated with chemical weapons production in compliance with Russia's obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," Peskov said.

"Of course, Russia understands this and takes it into consideration, we are mulling different scenarios to protect the interests of our country, our citizens and our business," the Kremlin spokesman added.