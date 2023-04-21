UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Alleged Ban On Exports To Russia To Hit Global Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The alleged ban on the export of almost all goods to Russia, which was reportedly discussed by the G7 countries, will hit the global economy and may lead to an increase in crisis trends in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kyodo news agency reported citing sources in the Japanese government that the G7 countries were considering imposing a ban on the export of almost all goods to Russia.

"In any case, both the current sanctions that have been imposed against our country and the new additional steps that Brussels and Washington are probably thinking about now, of course, will also hit the global economy.

Therefore, this can only lead to an increase in tendencies towards the global economic crisis," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow understands that the European Union and the United States are considering imposing new sanctions against Russia, so it is monitoring the situation very carefully, Peskov added.

In addition, he recalled that "no country in the world has ever faced such a volume of sanctions" as Russia, adding, however, that the country is "adapting, evolving, and working on long-term development plans."

More Stories From Business

