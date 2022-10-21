UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Creation Of Gas Hub In Turkey In Interest Of Moscow, Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin Says Creation of Gas Hub in Turkey in Interest of Moscow, Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The creation of a gas hub in Turkey is in the interest of both Moscow and Ankara, though there are no details concerning the project yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The presidents gave instructions to immediately start negotiations and consultations with the relevant departments of the two countries. This initiative, in fact, is in the interests of both Moscow and Ankara, so now all the nuances will be worked out," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov noted that so far, there was no full understanding of how and to which clients the gas from the Turkish hub would be supplied.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

On Wednesday, Erdogan noted that he had reached an agreement with Putin on the gas hub, adding that Europe could start receiving Russian gas through Turkey.

