MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Denying Kiev's plans to create a "dirty bomb" is an approach that is unacceptable against the backdrop of the danger Moscow is talking about, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Moscow expressed to France, the UK, the US and Turkey its concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, denied the allegations. The top diplomats of France, the UK, and the US also rejected Russia's claims as false.

"This approach is far from serious. This approach, which, I would say, is unacceptable given the seriousness of the danger we are talking about. We leave it, as they say, on the conscience of these telephone interlocutors and those who made statements," Peskov told reporters.