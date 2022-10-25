UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Denying Kiev's Plans To Create 'Dirty Bomb' Unacceptable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Says Denying Kiev's Plans to Create 'Dirty Bomb' Unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Denying Kiev's plans to create a "dirty bomb" is an approach that is unacceptable against the backdrop of the danger Moscow is talking about, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Moscow expressed to France, the UK, the US and Turkey its concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, denied the allegations. The top diplomats of France, the UK, and the US also rejected Russia's claims as false.

"This approach is far from serious. This approach, which, I would say, is unacceptable given the seriousness of the danger we are talking about. We leave it, as they say, on the conscience of these telephone interlocutors and those who made statements," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey France Kiev United Kingdom Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

14 minutes ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

29 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

49 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.