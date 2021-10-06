Kremlin Says Gas Prices in Europe Surging Due to Combination of Many Factors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The gas prices in Europe are surging due to a combination of factors, including energy consumption growth amid the global economy recovery, climate change and lack of gas in storage facilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As the economy is recovering, energy resources consumption is growing, and there is also a lack of gas in the underground storage facilities, with statistics showing that they are less filled compared to the same period last year. On top of it, wind power generation declined significantly in Europe because of the climate change ... The spot market is receiving less gas. Anyway, Russia has nothing to do with all this," Peskov told reporters.