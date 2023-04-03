UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Maintaining Prices Via Oil Output Cuts In Interests Of World Energy

It is in the interests of world energy to maintain oil prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the reaction of the US to the latest decision by OPEC+ states to reduce oil production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) It is in the interests of world energy to maintain oil prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the reaction of the US to the latest decision by OPEC+ states to reduce oil production.

National Security Council spokesperson on Sunday called the surprise oil output cuts announced by a number of OPEC+ countries unadvisable.

"We focus on the decisions that are made by oil-producing countries ... In this case, the position of OPEC and OPEC+ is important, and in this case, it is in the interests of world energy to maintain world oil prices at the proper level ... This is what we need to focus on, and the satisfied or dissatisfied state of other countries is their own business," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is in constant contact with OPEC+ countries on the matter, the official added.

Several OPEC+ countries announced on Sunday additional oil production cuts estimated at the total of 1.1 million barrels per day, three sources in the organization told Sputnik. One source said that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Kazakhstan are among the countries that decided to voluntarily trim oil production from May until the end of 2023.

Russia, in turn, decided to extend voluntary oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

