Kremlin Says Monitoring Oil Prices After OPEC+ Deal on Output Cuts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Kremlin is monitoring the oil prices, which have remained low after the the OPEC+ deal on output cuts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Of course, this is a reason for close monitoring.

You know that the dynamics of the prices and the state of the international energy markets are closely watched by the Russian leadership and by leaders in all countries," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, the OPEC+ deal has not been implemented in full yet, Peskov said.

"It [the deal] entered into force, was finalized, but its technical implementation is yet to begin. It will take a few days so the effect will surely come," the spokesman said.