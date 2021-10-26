Moscow's position in gas talks with Chisinau is verified and justified, as well as favorable in terms of price for the Moldovan side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Moscow's position in gas talks with Chisinau is verified and justified, as well as favorable in terms of price for the Moldovan side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This is the Moldovan side's business.

This is such a question, it is rather rhetorical, it is obvious that transactions can only be at a price higher than that, which was discussed with the Russian side. Contacts will continue, the position of the Russian gas monopolist is well known, it is finally verified, understandable and justified. And in terms of price parameters, it is very favorable for the Moldovan side," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the fact that Moldova is in talks with third parties.