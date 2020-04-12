UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No Need To 'Freeze' Economy In Regions With Few COVID-19 Cases

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, April 12 (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that there was no need in "freezing" the economy in regions where the COVID-19 situation slightly better.

"There are regions that, unlike Moscow, are in a more favorable situation, and in these conditions, there is absolutely no need to 'freeze' the entire economy. ... As President [Vladimir] Putin likes to say, it's very important to choose the lesser of two evils to ensure definite security and protection of human health, but on the other hand, also prevent the collapse of the economy," Peskov said in a televised interview.

As of Sunday, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia has risen by 2,186 in the preceding 24 hours to 15,770 since the start of the outbreak, according to the country's coronavirus response center. The majority of these new cases were registered in Moscow. In total, 1,306 new cases were registered in the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, 278 new positive tests were reported in the Moscow region and 69 new cases of the disease were confirmed in St. Petersburg.

