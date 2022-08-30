Kremlin Says No Problems With Russian Gas Supply to Europe, But Technological Ones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) There are no problems with the supply of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, except for technological ones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Starting from Wednesday, Russia will suspend gas supply via Nord Stream for three days in connection with the scheduled maintenance of the only working gas compressor unit, which ensures the flow of gas.

"There is a guarantee that, apart from technological problems caused by sanctions, nothing interferes with supplies.

Russia was and remains ready to fulfill all its obligations. European countries, Canada, the US, the UK have imposed sanctions against Russia, which do not allow carrying out normal maintenance and repair work ... There are no other obstacles in Russia's fulfillment of its obligations," Peskov told reporters.

The situation with the turbines for Nord Stream is caused by the irrational actions of the EU authorities, for which ordinary Europeans have to pay, the official added.