MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that does not see a threat to Russia's financial stability because of the ruble exchange rate, the situation is better than it was predicted.

"The Kremlin is certain that there is no threat to the financial stability of the country.

On the contrary, the situation is better than it was predicted. As for the exchange rate, this happens and it does not threaten stability in any way," Peskov told a briefing.