Kremlin Says Oil, Gas Price Caps Unacceptable to Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 25 (Sputnik) - Oil and gas price ceilings are unacceptable to Russia, and the country will never agree to the destruction of market pricing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Any (price) ceilings are unacceptable.

Although they are set at rather high level, it is a matter of principle, as it constitutes an intervention in the processes of market pricing. And if we agree to such a generous ceiling today, tomorrow we will have to agree to a ceiling that will harm interests (of Russia)," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv program.

"We would never consent to this sort of distortion and destruction of market pricing process," he added.