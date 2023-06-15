Kremlin Says Reports on Moscow Developing Project to Buy Foreign Assets Cheaply Not True

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Media reports that Moscow is planning to develop a bill that will allow to buy the assets of foreign companies for a lower price are completely untrue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the situation, that Russia plans to adopt a bill which will allow to confiscate the assets of Western companies and complicate their attempts to leave the Russian market. According to the newspaper, the Kremlin secretly ordered last week to develop a bill that would allow "appropriating Western assets at minimal prices" or at a significant discount, and is discussing further measures to nationalize Western companies.

"No. This does not correspond to reality," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the article.