Kremlin Says Reports That Beijing Not Willing to Increase Russian Gas Supplies Not True

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The recent report by Bloomberg claiming that China does not want to increase gas supplies from Russia looks like low-skilled misinformation, the reality is completely different, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Bloomberg reports, but does not indicate a source, nothing. It just looks like such unskilled misinformation," Peskov told reporters, noting that "the reality is completely different."

The leaders discussed the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, the official said, adding that plans concern the further expansion of cooperation in this area.