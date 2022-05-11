Kremlin Says Russia Received No Explanation From Ukraine on Force Majeure With Gas Transit

Russia has not yet received an explanation from Ukraine about the force majeure with gas transit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Russia has fulfilled and intends to fulfill its contractual obligations

On Tuesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that it had been notified by the Ukrainian operator about the termination of gas transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station starting May 11 over an alleged force majeure, but has no information that would confirm the necessity of such a measure.

"Russia has always reliably fulfilled and intends to fulfill its contractual obligations, it is committed to contractual obligations. The Ukrainian side reported certain conditions of force majeure. We have already known from Gazprom's statement that notifications or explanations of force majeure have not been received. Further information will come from Gazprom," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia will search for alternative routes to comply with contractual obligations to Europe.