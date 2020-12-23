UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Russian Energy Sector Made Great Effort To Stabilize Global Oil Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Says Russian Energy Sector Made Great Effort to Stabilize Global Oil Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Great efforts of leaders of the Russian energy sector led to negotiations with international partners and stabilization of the global oil market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the absolutely great work of our leaders in the energy sector, including [Deputy Prime Minister and former Energy Minister Alexander] Novak, we managed to conduct very difficult negotiations and, by combining international efforts with our partners, we managed to stabilize the situation with international oil prices," Peskov said at the Mediatek 2020 media awards ceremony.

The spokesman added that efforts of the Russian energy sector showed that the country was able to get out of any difficult situation domestically and internationally.

Peskov also said that the sector was stable and reliable in 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when asked if the negative impact of global health crisis on the industry was immense.

"The very format of the question is incorrect, from my point of view, because everything is really good. And just now we talked about the fact that our energy sector had shown absolute stability and reliability," the spokesman said.

The health crisis and related COVID-19 restrictions worldwide resulted in a drop in oil demand and subsequently in price, prompting major producers, namely OPEC+ countries, to initiate an agreement aimed at cutting oil production and stabilizing the market.

The OPEC+ deal came into force in May, resulting in reduction of oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months. Starting from August, the alliance agreed to continue cutting output more gradually - by 7.7 million barrels per day - until the end of the year, and later - by 5.8 million until the end of April 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Alliance Price April May August 2020 Market Media From Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

41 minutes ago

Russia's Duma Passes in 1st Reading Bill Allowing ..

3 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi signs reference seeking SC ..

3 minutes ago

Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new virus ..

3 minutes ago

Australia keen to enhance trade relations with : H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.