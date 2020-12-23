Kremlin Says Russian Energy Sector Made Great Effort to Stabilize Global Oil Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Great efforts of leaders of the Russian energy sector led to negotiations with international partners and stabilization of the global oil market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the absolutely great work of our leaders in the energy sector, including [Deputy Prime Minister and former Energy Minister Alexander] Novak, we managed to conduct very difficult negotiations and, by combining international efforts with our partners, we managed to stabilize the situation with international oil prices," Peskov said at the Mediatek 2020 media awards ceremony.

The spokesman added that efforts of the Russian energy sector showed that the country was able to get out of any difficult situation domestically and internationally.

Peskov also said that the sector was stable and reliable in 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when asked if the negative impact of global health crisis on the industry was immense.

"The very format of the question is incorrect, from my point of view, because everything is really good. And just now we talked about the fact that our energy sector had shown absolute stability and reliability," the spokesman said.

The health crisis and related COVID-19 restrictions worldwide resulted in a drop in oil demand and subsequently in price, prompting major producers, namely OPEC+ countries, to initiate an agreement aimed at cutting oil production and stabilizing the market.

The OPEC+ deal came into force in May, resulting in reduction of oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months. Starting from August, the alliance agreed to continue cutting output more gradually - by 7.7 million barrels per day - until the end of the year, and later - by 5.8 million until the end of April 2022.