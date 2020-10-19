Kremlin Says Russian-Saudi Cooperation Can Contribute to Stabilization of Oil Markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russia and Saudi Arabia are capable of jointly promoting the oil markets stabilization, the two countries have now boosted cooperation in light of oil market volatility, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin held two phone conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud. Reporters asked Peskov why the leaders were communicating so intensely, and whether they had any differences on the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal.

"No, this has nothing to do with differences, this is cooperation of two countries, two largest oil producers, two countries that can contribute to the energy market stabilization through their bilateral cooperation," Peskov told reporters.

"All the markets are volatile, and we are now at the phase of cooperation and opinion exchange, this is why regular contacts are need," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

When asked about possible new Mocow-Riyadh initiatives related to the oil market, Peskov said "nothing has been announced so far."