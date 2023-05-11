MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured journalists on Thursday that the Russian economy was resilient enough to withstand a budget squeeze after the government projected first trimester budget deficit.

"Our macroeconomic indicators are quite good ...

So, this situation is absolutely controllable and there is a required margin of safety on different parameters," Peskov said, when asked about a possible impact of the budget deficit on social spending.

The Russian Finance Ministry expects the Federal budget to fall short of 3.4 trillion rubles ($44.2 million) in the four-month period starting January, with the expenditure rising by more than a quarter to 11.2 trillion rubles.