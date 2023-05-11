UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Russia's Budget Deficit Falls Within Safety Margin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Kremlin Says Russia's Budget Deficit Falls Within Safety Margin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured journalists on Thursday that the Russian economy was resilient enough to withstand a budget squeeze after the government projected first trimester budget deficit.

"Our macroeconomic indicators are quite good ...

So, this situation is absolutely controllable and there is a required margin of safety on different parameters," Peskov said, when asked about a possible impact of the budget deficit on social spending.

The Russian Finance Ministry expects the Federal budget to fall short of 3.4 trillion rubles ($44.2 million) in the four-month period starting January, with the expenditure rising by more than a quarter to 11.2 trillion rubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget January Government Million

Recent Stories

European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; i ..

European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; in UAE

11 minutes ago
 French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED72 ..

French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED726.2 million in 2022

11 minutes ago
 SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

11 minutes ago
 After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arres ..

After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arrested

23 minutes ago
 UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 ..

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 billion in 2022

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.