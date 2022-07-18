UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Situation With Russian Economy Complicated But Better Than West Expected

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The current situation in business development in Russia is complicated by an unfriendly environment, but it is much better than the West expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is a fact that there is a problem, yes, of course, the current situation is complicated by an unfriendly environment, an unfriendly environment from the side of the collective West, but at the same time, it is much better than what the very collective West expected when it made blockade attempts, imposing sanctions, and so on and so forth," Peskov told reporters.

