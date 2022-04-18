UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Unlikely To Make Public What Nations Agreed To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Kremlin Says Unlikely to Make Public What Nations Agreed to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

The information about what countries have agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles is unlikely to be made public, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The information about what countries have agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles is unlikely to be made public, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Such information is hardly subject to publication, and both our relevant departments and relevant Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak are engaged in this, he spoke about this at the end of last week, and, of course, first of all, Gazprom with its counterparts .

.. buyers. It has already been said that payment will be sometime in May for these deliveries, which began after the presidential decree goes into effect, so there is still some time," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia May Gas All

Recent Stories

Partial Release of Frozen Iranian Foreign Assets N ..

Partial Release of Frozen Iranian Foreign Assets Not Connected to US - State Med ..

5 minutes ago
 BZU IMS deptt spends Rs 0.645 m scholarships among ..

BZU IMS deptt spends Rs 0.645 m scholarships among 37 students

5 minutes ago
 Body of youth drowned in River Panjkora found

Body of youth drowned in River Panjkora found

5 minutes ago
 Russian CG pays farewell call on Sindh CM Syed Mur ..

Russian CG pays farewell call on Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah

5 minutes ago
 Three drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

Three drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

27 minutes ago
 US Special Representative Arrives in Seoul to Disc ..

US Special Representative Arrives in Seoul to Discuss North Korea, Regional Secu ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.