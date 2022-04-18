Kremlin Says Unlikely to Make Public What Nations Agreed to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The information about what countries have agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles is unlikely to be made public, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Such information is hardly subject to publication, and both our relevant departments and relevant Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak are engaged in this, he spoke about this at the end of last week, and, of course, first of all, Gazprom with its counterparts .

.. buyers. It has already been said that payment will be sometime in May for these deliveries, which began after the presidential decree goes into effect, so there is still some time," Peskov told reporters.