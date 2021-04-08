UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says US Appointment Of Special Envoy For Nord Stream 2 Would Be Interference

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Says US Appointment of Special Envoy For Nord Stream 2 Would Be Interference

The appointment of a special envoy by the United States for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would be considered as interference into affairs of other countries as Washington has nothing to do with the this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The appointment of a special envoy by the United States for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would be considered as interference into affairs of other countries as Washington has nothing to do with the this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the media reported, citing current and former US officials, that the White House is looking to appoint a special envoy tasked with halting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project that would carry Russian gas to Europe.

"This project is extremely important for European energy security and for providing Europe with energy resources, but, of course, such special representatives on the project, which have nothing to do with the United States of America and which is generally located on another continent, probably speaks very eloquently about what is called interference in internal affairs, interference in the economic interests of other countries, and so on and so forth, "Peskov told reporters," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Russia and its partners are committed to complete the gas pipeline project.

"So far, we see that the countries that are partners in this project are quite consistent in their intentions to finalize this project and launch it," Peskov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington White House Nord United States Gas Media

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

24 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

35 minutes ago

Syria Receives Humanitarian, Medical Aid From UAE ..

8 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Washington's Dead-End Policy Toward Mo ..

8 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.