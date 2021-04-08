Kremlin Says US Appointment of Special Envoy For Nord Stream 2 Would Be Interference

The appointment of a special envoy by the United States for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would be considered as interference into affairs of other countries as Washington has nothing to do with the this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The appointment of a special envoy by the United States for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would be considered as interference into affairs of other countries as Washington has nothing to do with the this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the media reported, citing current and former US officials, that the White House is looking to appoint a special envoy tasked with halting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project that would carry Russian gas to Europe.

"This project is extremely important for European energy security and for providing Europe with energy resources, but, of course, such special representatives on the project, which have nothing to do with the United States of America and which is generally located on another continent, probably speaks very eloquently about what is called interference in internal affairs, interference in the economic interests of other countries, and so on and so forth, "Peskov told reporters," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Russia and its partners are committed to complete the gas pipeline project.

"So far, we see that the countries that are partners in this project are quite consistent in their intentions to finalize this project and launch it," Peskov said.