Kremlin Says US Defense Budget Confrontational, Aimed at Long-Term Destabilization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The US defense budget is confrontational and unprecedented in nature, aimed at long-term destabilization on the European continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, which allocates billions for deterring Russia and China, including over $6 billion in the Asia-Pacific region and about $4 billion in Europe.

"The adopted document is extremely confrontational in relation to our country, it is an unprecedented confrontational nature, which, of course, unfortunately, is fraught with quite serious and hypocritical consequences in its future for further destabilization of the situation on the European continent," Peskov told a briefing.