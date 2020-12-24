UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project May Complicate Implementation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Kremlin Says US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project May Complicate Implementation

New US restrictions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is being built to carry gas from Russia to Europe, may complicate the implementation, but Russia and its European partners are interested in completing the project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) New US restrictions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is being built to carry gas from Russia to Europe, may complicate the implementation, but Russia and its European partners are interested in completing the project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"These restrictions that Americans have already adopted, that are planned in their defense budget, undoubtedly, they aim to complicate the implementation of this project, the one that Europe needs so much in terms of energy security, as much as possible. Of course, it could complicate [it]," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the Trump administration would be able to stop the project, Peskov said that Moscow was "disinclined to read tea leaves."

"We have our goals, we are working to achieve them," the spokesman said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Budget Trump Nord May Gas From

Recent Stories

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

1 minute ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

20 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

27 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1,495 reco ..

39 minutes ago

Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen IX” culm ..

45 minutes ago

3800 cops to ensure security on Christmas; 157 war ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.