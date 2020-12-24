Kremlin Says US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project May Complicate Implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) New US restrictions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is being built to carry gas from Russia to Europe, may complicate the implementation, but Russia and its European partners are interested in completing the project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"These restrictions that Americans have already adopted, that are planned in their defense budget, undoubtedly, they aim to complicate the implementation of this project, the one that Europe needs so much in terms of energy security, as much as possible. Of course, it could complicate [it]," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the Trump administration would be able to stop the project, Peskov said that Moscow was "disinclined to read tea leaves."

"We have our goals, we are working to achieve them," the spokesman said.