Kremlin Says Would Like Oil Prices To Be Higher

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Kremlin acknowledges that the current oil prices are rather low and would like them to increase, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Undoubtedly, it is a low price. We would like it to be higher," Peskov said when asked if Russia was satisfied with the current price of $27 per barrel.

The spokesman added that Russia carefully monitored the situation on the oil markets, and based on it, Moscow would form a position on Iraq's offer to convene an OPEN-non-OPEC summit.

"We are very carefully monitoring the situation on the international oil market, analyzing this situation [and] trying to come up with short- and middle-term forecasts. Taking that into account, we will formulate out position," Peskov said.

