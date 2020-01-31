Kremlin Sees Belarus' Purchase of Norwegian Oil as Matter of Economic Feasibility

Belarus' decision to purchase Norwegian oil is a matter of economic feasibility exclusively, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Earlier this month, Belarus purchased 80,000 tonnes of Norwegian oil, which was delivered to the Naftan oil refinery after having been transported through Lithuania's Klaipeda.

"This is a matter of economic feasibility.

If this oil happens to be cheaper that the Russian oil, then each country should certainly be guided exclusively by its own interests. This is only about the economy and commercial benefit," Peskov told reporters.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said, amid the Moscow-Minsk energy row, that the country wants to diversify its oil import. Minsk is considering the possibility to purchase oil from Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and the Baltic nations.